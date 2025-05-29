California Indian Nations College celebrates largest graduating class

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - California Indian Nations College (CINC) marked a historic milestone Thursday night, celebrating its largest graduating class to date during a heartfelt ceremony at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.

School officials said 27 graduates were honored.

The evening included blessings from tribal elders, traditional songs by the Morongo Bird Singers and a keynote speech by renowned Cahuilla artist Gerald Clarke.

Founded in 2017 with support from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, CINC is the only accredited tribal college in California.

Officials said it serves Native and non-Native students alike, emphasizing cultural preservation through education.

Shawn Ragan, Executive Vice President at CINC, said while the school is proud of its growth, continued funding is key to keeping the mission alive.

"We are a public institution and so far as a public institution, we've received no ongoing federal or state funding," Ragan said. “It's a challenge, but it's important for the college to stay open. We want to be here next year doing this.”

