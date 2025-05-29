El Paseo set for $4.8M roadway rehabilitation starting mid-June

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Shops on El Paseo are getting a road-way upgrade from Highway 74 east to Highway 111. Officials with Vance Corporation, which is in charge of the $4.8 million project, says the asphalt has significantly deteriorated, making the construction necessary.

This project was originally set to start in summer of 2024. However, it requires the removal of outdoor patios in the roadway, which Palm Desert City officials felt businesses did not have enough time to prepare for.

Now with the changes upcoming in less than a month, businesses will need to prepare for temporary road closures, limited parking and the removal of their outdoor patios.

Organizers say the traffic control will be significant in the area, as it is a popular spot for locals and tourists. They anticipate many challenges because of this, as they have to remove 10 inches deep of existing pavement.

The project is expected to be complete by September and will be done in phases according to the Vance Corporation plan. They will start working from Highway 74 to San Pablo Avenue. Following this, the construction will start from San Pablo Avenue to Portola Avenue, and then from Portola Avenue to Highway 111.

With the construction, crews expect vehicle traffic to be reduced to one lane in each direction, and shifted to the opposite side of the roadway.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from businesses on the impacts of this construction.