Mountain Lion sightings on the Bump & Grind Trail, how to protect yourself while hiking

During the hot summer months, dawn and dusk are popular times for hikers to get out on local trails. However, these are also the times that mountain lions are most active.

As summer temperatures rise, more hikers are heading out during the early morning and evening hours to avoid the heat. However, these are also the times when mountain lions tend to be most active.

Recent sightings have been reported along popular trails like the Bump and Grind.

“I personally have not seen them, but I hike with a young woman who did spot them several weeks ago," said Barbara Forgeron, a local hiker. "She was hiking up there in the dark. She saw the eyes of the pup. She knew the mom wasn't too far, so she got very frightened, backed off, and fortunately for her, there were people behind her who also had seen them and helped escort her down the hill.”

If you encounter a mountain lion, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends the following:

Remain calm

Maintain eye contact

Make yourself appear larger

Make loud noises to scare it away

While attacks are rare, knowing what to do can help keep you safe during those early morning or evening hikes.