Assemblyman Greg Wallis names ‘Do the Right Thing’ as 2025 nonprofit of the year

BERMUDA DUNES, Calif. (KESQ) - Assemblyman Greg Wallis (AD47) named Do the Right Thing Greater Palm Springs as the 2025 nonprofit of the year for the 4th Assembly District on Friday.

The announcement came during a news conference at the Palm Springs Police Department. Wallis praised the nonprofit for strengthening bonds between youth and law enforcement, calling it "a program that's truly changing lives."

Assemblyman Wallis said he had an opportunity to speak with some of the students who have received the award. He added, "[They] have said this is the first time they have received recognition, and I think that's really important and will make a lasting impact on their lives when they're looking back as adults and they can pinpoint that first moment, that first award, that first recognition they got, and they want to continue to do good."

News Channel 3 brings you the winners of the Do the Right Thing award each month.

The nonprofit has honored more than 2,300 students for their integrity and leadership, and awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors across the region.