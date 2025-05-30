Contact in the Desert returns to Indian Wells

Indian Wells Calif. (KESQ) – The world's largest UFO convention is coming back to the Coachella Valley. Contact in the Desert brings together researchers, authors, scientists, and seekers to explore some of the most profound questions facing humanity today.

Over 2,000 attendees can expect an agenda of keynote presentations, panels, and workshops from leading experts in their fields, fostering vibrant discussions that bridge science, philosophy, and the unexplained.