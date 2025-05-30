Desert Recreation District offers free swimming lessons for kids through ‘Operation Splash’

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley kids can enjoy free swim lessons this summer, thanks to a grant awarded to the Desert Recreation District by Kaiser Permanente.

"Operation Splash" aims to equip local families with lifesaving water safety skills.

The $85,000 grant will provide thousands of children in low income neighborhoods with free swim lessons, free swim passes, and free lifeguard training at valley public pools.

The program promotes overall wellbeing through swimming while preventing drowning incidents.

Since the program began more than a decade ago, Operation Splash has reached more than 300,000 youths and adults throughout southern California.

For more information on Operation Swim, visit the Desert Recreation District website at myrecreationdistrict.com.