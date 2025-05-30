Five arrested in RivCo Sheriff’s Office DUI warrant sweep in La Quinta

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's Office reports that five people were arrested in a DUI warrant sweep on Friday.

The sweep was conducted by the La Quinta Traffic Team assisted by the La Quinta Special Enforcement Teams.

The five individuals arrested had outstanding warrants related to driving under the influence, including failure to appear in court, probation violations, and other unresolved DUI offenses.

"Driving under the influence continues to be a serious threat to the safety of our community," said Sergeant Mark Chlarson. "Our department is committed to ensuring that those who endanger others by driving impaired are held accountable - not just at the time of the offense, but until the judicial process is complete."

Those arrested during the operation were taken into custody without incident and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center.