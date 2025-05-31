San Jacinto Valley animal shelter to stay open until midnight Saturday amid overcrowding crisis

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KESQ) - The San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus will remain open until midnight on Saturday as Riverside County animal services officials urgently seek adopters and foster families.

It comes amid a critical overcrowding crisis.

The shelter, which is operated by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS), is currently operating at 220% capacity.

To help reduce the population, the shelter is waiving adoption fees and including spay/neuter services, microchips and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus is located at 581 S Grand Ave in San Jacinto.

Locally, the Coachella Valley Animal Campus is open Tuesday, Thursday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RCDAS said community support is essential to avoid heartbreaking euthanasia decisions.