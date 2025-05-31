Visitors continue travel plans to Joshua Tree National Park amidst Eureka Fire

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) – The Eureka Fire continues to burn in Joshua Tree National Park with the latest update from the park at 9 a.m. on Saturday at 212 acres and 40% contained. Even with parts of the park closed off for safety, visitors said it won't keep them from traveling.

Visitors said Joshua Tree is an oasis that gives them a sense of freedom, but with that it worries them to hear it's dealing with a wildfire.

The climate in Joshua Tree is dry. The landscape not only is filled with it's iconic Joshua Tree's, but also dry brush, which spreads fire easily.

News Channel 3 spoke with visitors on Saturday who said they hope the Eureka Fire reminds other visitors to take necessary precautions to prevent other fires. Many said they even have vacation homes in Joshua Tree, causing them to worry about their families or pets while they are away.

Some visitors said they were coming from the Los Angeles area, and remember what it was like to experience the Palisades Fire. They want travelers to be aware of the sensitive climate.

