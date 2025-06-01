Pride Month brings boost to local businesses

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Pride month is giving a colorful boost to local businesses, with many saying they're seeing a rise in customers drawn to LGBTQ+ events, merchandise and inclusive spaces.

Drew Fowler, general manager at Oscar's Palm Springs, said it's an exciting time.

"We have the Bitchiest Brunch, which has been the longest running drag show in the desert for about 9 years," Fowler said. "We're just getting prepped for a big month."

On Sunday, Oscar's Palm Springs, celebrated the beginning of Pride month with it's world famous T-Dance that Fowler said is a world Pride kick off event.

"It's a giant party we have in our courtyard. Between 500 to 700 people come out," Fowler said. "We have rotating DJs, special guest DJs coming and playing," Fowler said. "We have go-go dancers, drink specials, no cover from 3 to 4 p.m."

Beyond the entertainment, Fowler said Pride celebrations highlight the power of visibility and community.

"It's a place where people come to be with their family," Fowler said.

Oscar's Palm Springs is located at 125 E Tahquitz Canyon Way.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage this Pride month.