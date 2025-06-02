$8.5M project to improve roads in North Shore to begin this month

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ) - An $8.5 million project to upgrade roads throughout North Shore will get underway in the next couple of weeks, with the goal of making travel safer and smoother in the eastern Coachella Valley community.

"This is a significant investment that Riverside County is making. I am glad these roads will be taken care of, which improves the community and makes a difference for our residents,'' Fourth District Supervisor Manuel Perez said in a statement.

Vance Corporation of Beaumont will repave and resurface about 5.4 miles of road, which includes Avenue 70, Vander Veer Road and Sea View Way, Avenue 68, Avenue 72, Commerce Street and Compass Drive and "at the entry to the community from the train tracks on Bay Drive,'' county officials said.

The road work will commence later this month, and will possibly run throughout the summer. Residents can expect traffic delays along the aforementioned streets.

Funding for the project was provided by the county's gas tax and transportation funds.