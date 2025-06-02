Desert Hot Springs Women’s Club awards scholarships to 22 local students

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The achievements of 22 local students were celebrated by the Desert Hot Springs Women's Club Monday evening at their 2025-26 Scholarship Awards Night.

The Desert Hot Springs Women’s Club provides thousands of dollars in scholarships each year to support students in the DHS area. This year, the scholarships totaled more than $26,000, with each student being awarded between $500 and $2,000 to help them in their academic pursuits.

Local student Stephanie Cesena, who is currently a student at UC San Diego, said, "I feel like the importance of this award is more than I can even express. "It has impacted my academic role in so many ways, and I'm so grateful that I can come back to the desert. I go to UC San Diego and I just feel such a a joy knowing that I come from the valley when I'm in such a big city."

In addition to ice cream sundaes, the scholarship recipients also received certificates recognizing their success from area elected officials.