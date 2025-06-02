Local St. Jude hero John Lamb runs to save lives

One local, making a big difference. 75-year-old veteran John Lamb ran the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

"The things I do here for St. Jude I’m the beneficiary," said Lamb. "I find that that that when I’m doing something useful like that, I have purpose."

The Palm Desert local has been participating in the race since 2016 and has raised over $150,000 for the cause. “No child should die before their time,” Lamb said.

As the event’s top fundraiser, he continues to run with one goal in mind — to help save lives.