Showing up to get a REAL ID? Don’t forget these documents

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) As of May 7, 2025, a real id or other acceptable form of identification is required to fly domestically within the United States.

But in the Coachella Valley, News Channel 3 has heard some people are showing up unprepared, and walking out empty-handed.

So what are they missing? And how can you avoid the same headache?

News Channel 3's Garrett Hottle spoke with the California Department of Motor Vehicles and breaks it down.

To find out more information about what you documents you need to obtain a real ID visit this link.

For more information about obtaining your real ID visit this link.