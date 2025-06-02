The City Council of Cathedral City approves and adopts biennial budget for 2025 through 2027

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Cathedral City's City Council unanimously approved and adopted the biennial budget for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

The budget was approved at the council's regular meeting on Wednesday, May 28th. According to the City, the biennial budget addresses the priorities of the community while generating revenues that meet city expenditures and focuses on the City’s Five-Year Strategic Plan, which was updated in March 2025.

For FY 2025-2026, the City’s General Fund forecasted budgeted revenues are $70.8 million and budgeted expenditures are $76.6 million. The net deficit is $5.8 million, which includes $4.7 million in discretionary or non-recurring expenditures. For FY 2026-2027, the City’s General Fund forecasted budgeted revenues are $73.5 million and budgeted expenditures are $78.1 million. The net deficit is $4.5 million, which includes $4.5 million in discretionary expenditures, resulting in a structurally balanced budget.

The city says it's staff developed the biennial budget after five months of preparation, reviews, and discussions, with a primary focus to accomplish City Council strategic plans and corresponding goals established in January 2023, with updates made in March 2025. Departments reviewed past accomplishments and developed objectives focusing on achieving these overarching Council strategies and goals:

Serving the Community with Pride and Dedication

Community Investment

Fiscal Stability and Sustainability

Innovation

Safety

Embracing, Inclusive City

News Channel Three's Tori King will be speaking with the city about the newly approved budget, and the projects being planned using the funds.