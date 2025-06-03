California Assembly passes ‘Tristin’s Bill’ for improving highway safety

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - Assembly Bill 1145 - "Tristin's Bill" - passed the Assembly Floor with bipartisan support on Wednesday, marking a step forward in improving highway safety.

The bill directs the state to conduct a comprehensive safety study of Highway 74, along with similar roads across the state, which will analyze accident data and roadway conditions over the past ten years. The goal is to find dangerous patterns and to recommend safeguards to prevent tragedies in the future and protect drivers, residents, and visitors.

With Wednesday's vote, AB 1145 now moves to the State Senate for further consideration.

The bill is named in memory of Tristin Bourgeois, a 27-year-old La Quinta resident who died in a crash with a big rig on Highway 74 near Vista Point in Palm Desert in October 2024.

Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez (R-Indio) said in a statement regarding the bill's passage, “I am thankful to my colleagues in the Assembly for passing this commonsense study that will save lives in the community I call home. For far too long, Highway 74 has been plagued by traffic accidents and tragic deaths along a beautiful yet dangerous stretch of road that serves as a lifeline to our community. Tristin’s Bill is not only about honoring the life of Tristin Bourgeois - it’s about making sure no other family has to suffer the loss of a loved one.”

