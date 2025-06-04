“A sense of justice” – Community reacts to PS bombing arrest

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As the Palm Springs community continues to pick up the pieces, investigators continue to piece together what exactly happened. An arrest now made in connection to the bombing that targeted a fertility clinic.

A sense of relief for David Rios, owner of the Velvet Rope Hotel.

“We feel relieved. We feel that there’s going to be a sense of justice. There was frustration, sadness but now there will be some type of clarity of some kind of justice finally to all of us and questions that need to be answered.” David Rios, Velvet Rope Hotel owner

Some business owners say they're not surprised to hear about the news given the magnitude of the explosion.

“It’s shocking but not shocking when I found out that the bomb was 300 pounds. There’s no way that guy, 25 years old, could be able to lift that so I knew that was a planned bombing that he had to have assistance.” David Rios, Velvet Rope Hotel

American Reproductive Centers not commenting on the arrest, but saying they are focused on moving forward and have complete confidence in the investigation.

While that continues, Rios says there is still a long road ahead for those impacted by the blast.

"It’s been a blessing. I think that’s the only saving grace. This community. This family. Doing as much as they can especially with all the fundraising that’s been going on.” David Rios, Velvet Rope Hotel owner

