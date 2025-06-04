Experts urge awareness in teen driver safety during summer months

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are nationally known as the most dangerous time for teen drivers.

In 2023, nearly 2,900 people in the U.S. were killed in crashes involving a teen driver.

According to AAA, there's a 30% increase in deadly crashes involving teens over the summer compared to the rest of the year.

Experts say that's because more teens are driving, often with their friends. This can lead to distractions, speeding, and a range of other issues. They add that it's important for parents to consider enforcing rules for when their teens can drive, where they can go, and who they can share the vehicle with.

The National Road Safety Foundation is teaming up with dozens of organizations to make summer "The 100 Safest Days."

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Founder of The Gweedo Memorial Foundation, Tammy Guido McGee, on how her foundation is working to call attention to a range of safe driving issues.