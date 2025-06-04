Free help for homebuyers: Coachella Valley workshops start Thursday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - First-time homebuyers in the Coachella Valley can get free expert guidance this June, thanks to a series of workshops hosted by Lift to Rise in partnership with Secure Choice Lending.

The one-time sessions are designed to help prospective buyers understand the homebuying process, offering tools, tips and resources to take the next step toward homeownership.

Workshops will be held in Palm Springs, La Quinta, Desert Hot Springs, Indio and Coachella. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

For more information or to register click here.