Local Vietnam Veteran starting Purple Heart Chapter in Indio

today at 6:37 AM
Richard Gauthier was 19 years old when he was sent to Vietnam to serve in the army. After he was injured by fragments of a rocket launcher, he received a Purple Heart award.

Now Gauthier is 79, he's a member of American Legion Post 739 in Indio, and he's working to start a new Purple Heart Chapter for members in the Coachella Valley.

The closet chapter is in San Bernardino, where Gauthier drives once a month to participate in meetings. He is hoping to start this local chapter to support and uplift other Purple Heart recipients.



 

Allie Anthony

