Local Vietnam Veteran starting Purple Heart Chapter in Indio

Richard Gauthier was 19 years old when he was sent to Vietnam to serve in the army. After he was injured by fragments of a rocket launcher, he received a Purple Heart award.

Now Gauthier is 79, he's a member of American Legion Post 739 in Indio, and he's working to start a new Purple Heart Chapter for members in the Coachella Valley.

The closet chapter is in San Bernardino, where Gauthier drives once a month to participate in meetings. He is hoping to start this local chapter to support and uplift other Purple Heart recipients.





