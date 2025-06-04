Twentynine Palms neighbors shocked to learn bomber had help

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - "Think about how catastrophic that could have been," Ryan Litherland a longtime Twentynine Palms resident said.

Litherland, who lives nearby, said if Guy Edward Bartkus — the primary suspect in the Palm Springs bombing — had detonated the explosive in his neighborhood, the consequences could have been devastating.

"That house points out toward the main road. You've got parents taking their kids to school in the morning. You've got military people, civilian personnel working on the base," Litherland said. "This is a very high traffic road."

Federal authorities arrested Daniel Park, a 32-year-old man, in connection with last month’s deadly car bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic, officials announced Wednesday.

According to FBI officials, Park shipped about 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, which is "commonly used to construct homemade bombs," from Seattle to Bartkus' home in Twentynine Palms and also arranged for another shipment of an additional 90 pounds.

Litherland said he is shocked to learn this new detail.

"I know you can ship wild stuff through the mail, but there's a fine line there," Litherland said. "What do you give up as far as allowing things to be checked?"

