Business owner calls out hate mail targeting trans employee

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A local business owner is speaking out after receiving an anonymous letter targeting one of his employees, a trans woman.

The incident happened a few months ago, but he says he's speaking out now given the current challenges faced by the transgender and overall LGBTQ+ community.

According to a recent FBI report, hate crimes targeting people for their sexual orientation or gender identity are rising.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the full story.