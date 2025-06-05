Feather alert deactivated for missing man last seen on May 18 in Banning

UPDATE 6/05/2025: The California Highway Patrol has deactivated this Feather Alert. The person has been located.

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - The California Highway Patrol activated a Feather Alert for a Native American man last seen on May 18 in Banning.

FEATHER ALERT - Riverside County

Last seen: Hargrave Street and E. Porter Street, Banning



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1

Bruce Arrietta, 68, a member of the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, was last seen at around 5 p.m. in the area of Hargrave Street and E. Porter Street.

He is described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police ask if you have seen Arrietta to call 9-1-1.