Skip to Content
News

Feather alert deactivated for missing man last seen on May 18 in Banning

CHP
By
Published 3:48 PM

UPDATE 6/05/2025: The California Highway Patrol has deactivated this Feather Alert. The person has been located.

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - The California Highway Patrol activated a Feather Alert for a Native American man last seen on May 18 in Banning.

Bruce Arrietta, 68, a member of the Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians, was last seen at around 5 p.m. in the area of Hargrave Street and E. Porter Street.

He is described as five feet, six inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police ask if you have seen Arrietta to call 9-1-1.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content