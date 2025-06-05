Local veteran reacts as Pentagon moves to rename USNS Harvey Milk

The Pentagon has announced plans to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, a Navy supply ship honoring the gay rights icon and veteran. This comes during Pride Month, sparking backlash from LGBTQ+ advocates.

News Channel 3 spoke to a local Navy veteran, who is part of the LGBTQ+ community, about what this means. “Its Another big slap in the face,” said veteran Ernest Meeker. “The secretary of defense should be focusing on defending the country instead of trying to change history.”

The Pentagon is also reviewing other ships named after civil rights leaders, including the USNS Thurgood Marshall and USNS Harriet Tubman. Critics believe the decision could damage morale and shift military focus away from national security priorities.

