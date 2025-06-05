Palm Desert Aquatic Center offers special summer programs and events

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Desert Aquatic Center is announcing its "Splash Season" for the summer, offering programs and events for all ages.

In addition to PDAC's regular activities and programs, the Splash Season offerings include:

Dive in Movies - A series of three movie nights on Fridays: June 20, July 11, and August 8. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with movies starting at sundown. Slides, splash playground, and select pool areas will be open, along with the Hot Spot Cafe for snacks and beverages. With limited poolside seating, guests are encouraged to bring towels for grass areas. Tickets are $8 per person, with kids under 2 free.

- A series of three movie nights on Fridays: June 20, July 11, and August 8. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with movies starting at sundown. Slides, splash playground, and select pool areas will be open, along with the Hot Spot Cafe for snacks and beverages. With limited poolside seating, guests are encouraged to bring towels for grass areas. Tickets are $8 per person, with kids under 2 free. Hot Summer Nights - Every Tuesday and Friday starting June 6, from 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Music, dance parties and more. Book a cabana or find a spot on the lawn. Slides, splash playground, and select pool areas will be open, along with the Hot Spot Cafe for snacks and beverages. General admission rates.

- Every Tuesday and Friday starting June 6, from 7:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Music, dance parties and more. Book a cabana or find a spot on the lawn. Slides, splash playground, and select pool areas will be open, along with the Hot Spot Cafe for snacks and beverages. General admission rates. Juneteenth - All amenities open from 10:30 a.m. until 5:45 p.m. General admission rates.

- All amenities open from 10:30 a.m. until 5:45 p.m. General admission rates. July 4th Celebration - Enjoy the pools and watch the fireworks at Civic Center Park. 12:00 noon until the fireworks end at the park. General admission rates.

For more information, rules, and admission rates, visit PDPool.com or call (760) 565-7467.