Palm Springs Liquor continues recovery journey weeks after bombing

For businesses, like Palm Springs Liquor, recovery and cleanup efforts are still underway after the bombing of the American Reproductive Centers May 17.

The liquor store, just dozens of feet away from the parking lot of the IVF clinic, sustained extensive damage, after a parked vehicle exploded at the American Reproductive Centers. The blast caused broken windows and shattered bottles of alcohol.

The May 17th bombing killed one, the suspect Guy Edward Bartkus, and injured four others. On June 4, federal authorities announced a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fertility clinic bombing.

Daniel Park, of Kent, Washington, was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York late Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles Bill Essayli. He was charged with providing and attempting to provide material to support a terrorist, Essayli said.

While authorities are providing more answers on the deadly bombing, the damage is already done to multiple businesses including Palm Springs Liquor.

