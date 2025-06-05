SDSU Finds Imperial Valley farmworkers at risk without longer rest breaks

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As summer temperatures climb in California’s farming regions, a new study from San Diego State University is raising alarms about the heat risks agricultural workers face daily, and how much rest they need to survive it.

Researchers looked at weather conditions in the Imperial and Coachella valleys, where farmworkers regularly labor under intense sun. They found that in extreme heat, workers may need up to 32 minutes of rest per hour to avoid heat stress.

“There are more than 300,000 farmworkers active in these crop fields, and they are exposed to high heat stress every day as they work in those fields,” said Sagar Parajuli, a research scientist at SDSU.

The research team used local weather data and existing safety guidelines to determine when conditions become too dangerous for prolonged physical labor. Their findings suggest that breaks aren’t just helpful, they’re essential.

Despite existing regulations, farmworker advocates say these protections often go unenforced, especially among workers hired through small labor contractors.

“They don’t respect their breaks, or give them enough shade, or give them fresh water… it’s hard sometimes because many workers don’t work directly for big companies but for smaller contractors who don’t always follow the rules,” said Ruben Partida of Comité de Acción del Valle.

Imperial County consistently reports the highest rate of heat-related illness in California, according to state data. That makes enforcement of heat safety guidelines more urgent than ever.

“The people work day to day, so sometimes they prefer to stay quiet to conserve their job, but what happens when they stay quiet is their working conditions become deplorable,” Partida added.

Researchers emphasize that rest breaks, water, and shade aren't optional, they are scientifically proven tools to protect health.

“The farmworkers are the people who bring food to our table, they’re hardworking people so we are responsible for protecting them,” Parajuli said.

For the full research article visit: https://www.nature.com/articles/s43247-025-02327-9