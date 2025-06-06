Indio Police Dept. issues message regarding its enforcement of federal immigration laws

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio Police Department is sending out a message as some local people remain on edge after Border Patrol and ICE Agents carried out an enforcement operation in Cathedral City on Friday.

While the operation was carried out in Cathedral City, Indio Police are responding to the operation, releasing a statement on social media regarding their policy on enforcement of federal immigration laws:

Via Instagram

News Channel 3 has reached out to both the US Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more information and comment about Friday's enforcement operation. At this time, neither agency has responded.

