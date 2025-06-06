Palm Springs Fire Department to host annual Fish Fry this weekend
The Palm Springs Fire Department is hosting their 92nd annual Fish Fry this Saturday at Ruth Hardy Park.
The Fish Fry offers residents a chance to meet local firefighters, enjoy a meal, and support outreach programs.
From grilled fish and burgers to classic summer sides and a sweet slice of watermelon, the menu is firefighter-approved.
Captain Ronald Skyberg says it’s a tradition that brings people together in a fun, relaxed setting. "A lot of our guys will be off duty," said Skyberg. "It allows us to interact in a more informal fashion so we can sit down and eat dinner with you”
The event runs Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., with tickets priced at $15.