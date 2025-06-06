Skip to Content
Palm Springs Fire Department to host annual Fish Fry this weekend

today at 5:57 AM
Published 5:54 AM

The Palm Springs Fire Department is hosting their 92nd annual Fish Fry this Saturday at Ruth Hardy Park.

The Fish Fry offers residents a chance to meet local firefighters, enjoy a meal, and support outreach programs.

From grilled fish and burgers to classic summer sides and a sweet slice of watermelon, the menu is firefighter-approved.

Captain Ronald Skyberg says it’s a tradition that brings people together in a fun, relaxed setting. "A lot of our guys will be off duty," said Skyberg. "It allows us to interact in a more informal fashion so we can sit down and eat dinner with you”

The event runs Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m., with tickets priced at $15.

Allie Anthony

