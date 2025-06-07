Operation Splash returns, removing financial barriers for swim lessons for local families

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Desert Recreation District is extending its long-time partnership with Kaiser Permanente to launch Operation Splash, a scholarship program that removes financial barriers to swim lessons and equips local families with lifesaving water-safety skills. Kaiser Permanente’s $85,000 two-year grant, awarded through its Healthy Eating Active Living initiative, allows DRD to offer free lessons for children throughout the Coachella Valley.

Operation Splash promotes active lifestyles and water safety during the summer months. Each eligible participant of all abilities may enroll in one session of free swim lessons, that’s eight 45-minute classes held on Mondays and Thursdays.

“Nothing is more important than keeping our community safe around the water,” said Kevin Kalman, DRD General Manager. “Thanks to Kaiser Permanente’s continued generosity, we can lift the cost barrier for families and give even more kids the confidence and skills they need. This partnership truly saves lives while strengthening the health of our community.”

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Bagdouma Community Pool, 84-599 Avenue 52, Coachella. The free event features open swim, refreshments, and a water safety demonstration with DRD’s mascot, Lenny the Landshark. Families can learn more about DRD aquatic programs and so much more at this event.

Operation Splash covers the full cost of group swim lessons for children ages six to fourteen who meet income guidelines. Students who receive free or reduced-price school lunch automatically qualify. DRD is proud to serve our youth of all abilities, including those in adaptive programs. For full details and the quick online application, visit myrecreationdistrict.com/swim-water-programs.