Skip to Content
News

Cathedral City officials: city was not involved in ICE activities last Friday

By
Published 7:38 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - In the wake of recent immigration raids in Cathedral City, the city is emphasizing it was not involved.

As News Channel 3 reported, Cathedral City is classified as a Sanctuary City, following a Council vote in 2017 which limits local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with Cathedral City City Spokesperson Ryan Hunt to learn more on the city's views of the matter.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Peter Daut

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content