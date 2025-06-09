Cathedral City officials: city was not involved in ICE activities last Friday

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - In the wake of recent immigration raids in Cathedral City, the city is emphasizing it was not involved.

As News Channel 3 reported, Cathedral City is classified as a Sanctuary City, following a Council vote in 2017 which limits local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with Cathedral City City Spokesperson Ryan Hunt to learn more on the city's views of the matter.