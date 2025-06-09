ICE releases statement on Friday enforcement in Cathedral City

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has released a statement with limited information on immigration enforcement operations conducted in Cathedral City on Friday.

Operations were carried out on Date Palm Drive in one case and on Ramon Road near Cathedral Canyon in another case.

ICE Statement (6/9/25):

"To ensure the safety of our personnel, ICE does not confirm or discuss the existence or status of operations. The agency publicly announces the results of operations when appropriate. As part of its routine operations, ICE arrests aliens who commit crimes and other individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws. All aliens in violation of U.S. immigration law may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States, regardless of nationality." -- ICE Spokesperson

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz said he has requested more information from ICE.

“I formally requested more information from ICE regarding the raid by masked agents in unmarked vehicles in Cathedral City. I’m actively monitoring the situation and following reports,” Ruiz wrote on Friday.

Details on the operation on Friday in Cathedral City remain limited. Video from viewers showed agents chasing at least one person. Advocates confirmed on Friday that they were in contact with the family of at least one person who was detained as well.