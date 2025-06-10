Board approves $100K campaign against illegal use of fireworks

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - The Board of Supervisors today approved a $100,000 contract with a media marketing firm to conduct a public awareness campaign emphasizing the penalties for illegal use of fireworks in Riverside County.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board signed off on the Executive Office's agreement with Fountain Valley-based 3 Olives Media LLC to handle social media, traditional media and other messaging focused on fireworks education outreach.

The compact will be in effect until Aug. 31. The same media company was retained for fireworks safety campaigns in 2023 and 2024.

"A robust public information campaign regarding the use of illegal fireworks and enforcement programs will enhance the safety of our communities by lessening associated risks,'' according to an Executive Office statement.

The fireworks education effort will focus on highlighting the county's regulations on pyrotechnics and the penalties that can be assessed for igniting them around the Fourth of July, or any other time of year.

In April 2021, the Office of County Counsel, in collaboration with the Sheriff's Department and Cal Fire, drafted amendments to long-standing regulations codified under county Ordinance No. 858 prohibiting illegal pyrotechnics.

Under the amendments, higher civil penalties were established, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. The amount depends on the number of violations within a 36-month period. The previous fines were between $500 and $1,000.

The revisions also created liabilities for property owners who knowingly permit someone to light illegal fireworks, further increasing penalties.

This year's awareness campaign will rely on roadside digital billboards, newspaper space, satellite radio, conventional radio and social media to reach residents.

Officers from the Department of Code Enforcement, along with sheriff's deputies and Cal Fire law enforcement officers, can issue citations and make arrests.

Igniting fireworks for recreation or entertainment is prohibited in all unincorporated communities countywide, as well as in most municipalities. However, cities can issue permits for pyrotechnics shows.

Illegal fireworks can be reported via https://www.riversidesheriff.org/555/fireworks, or at 800-950-2444.