Desert Care Network participating in Healthy Over Hungry® summer cereal drive

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – All three Desert Care Network hospitals are taking part in the annual Healthy Over Hungry® Cereal Drive. From now until June 13th, you can donate.

With school out and access to free or reduced-price meals limited, the cereal drive will benefit FIND Food Bank and The Way Station in Joshua Tree. Donations of healthy cereal can be made at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio, and Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree.

Monetary donations will also support FIND’s Kids Summer Feeding Program and The Way Station’s local meal efforts in the Hi-Desert area.

For more information or to donate, visit FIND Food Bank’s website.

