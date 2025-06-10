ICE activity in Coachella Valley sparks worker no-shows, impacting local businesses

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - The recent immigration raids in Cathedral City are leaving behind more than fear — some workers said it’s hitting the local economy hard.

Alexander Rosas, landscape worker, who posted about the issue on social media, said when he was driving around the Coachella Valley he didn't see a single landscaper or gardener.

"We thought it was weird because right now it's Palm season. It's a very busy time for gardeners and landscapers," Rosas said.

He said workers in agriculture, landscaping and pest control are skipping shifts, amid mounting fears of immigration enforcement.

"My cousin works in agriculture," Rosas said. "She was telling me that a lot of her workers are not showing up as well, because a lot of people are just scared."

Multiple landscaping supply companies in the region also told News Channel 3 that they are seeing a noticeable drop in foot traffic and order volume.

While none would speak on camera, each confirmed that business has slowed significantly since the ICE raid last week.

"We were going to get supplies and usually when you pull up to anywhere that has supplies for gardeners and everything, it would be packed," Rosas said. "These places were empty."

The owner of Lead Pest Control, who asked to remain anonymous, said he’s worried about the future of his business.

"I am truly scared of what's going to happen, what the country has in store for us in the next year," the owner said.

