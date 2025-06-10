Immigration Crackdown: How to be legally prepared with the right documents

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations continue across Southern California, immigrant rights advocates are urging individuals and families to prepare a set of critical documents that could help protect them in case of detention or deportation.

Having the right paperwork on hand can make a significant difference in asserting your rights and protecting your family. Experts recommend keeping both physical and digital copies of the following:

Identification : Passport, birth certificate, state ID, or consular ID.

: Passport, birth certificate, state ID, or consular ID. Immigration Records : Green card, visa, work permit, or any paperwork from immigration court.

: Green card, visa, work permit, or any paperwork from immigration court. Legal Preparedness : A “Know Your Rights” card, Power of Attorney documents, and contact information for an immigration lawyer.

: A “Know Your Rights” card, Power of Attorney documents, and contact information for an immigration lawyer. Family Documentation : Children’s birth certificates, school and medical records, and guardianship papers.

: Children’s birth certificates, school and medical records, and guardianship papers. Proof of Residency: Rent receipts, utility bills, and pay stubs showing long-term U.S. residence.

Storing these documents in a safe, easily accessible place, and letting a trusted family member or friend know where to find them is crucial.

Advocates also recommend creating a family emergency plan and making sure children know who to contact if a parent is detained.

Preparation can’t stop enforcement, but it can help families stay together and better navigate the legal system during difficult times.

