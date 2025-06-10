Indio mall expects grand redevelopment, local businesses hope for positive impact

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Indio mall, now known as the Indio Grand Marketplace, is nearly vacant with just Coachella Valley Optometry occupying a space – something Mayor Glenn Miller hopes will change in the future.

The property is owned by Haagen Company, which also owns The Empire Polo Club and Calhoun Ranch. The Haagen Company's plans to redevelop the area, starting with phase one of constructing two new commercials buildings in the mall's north parking lot, facing Highway 111.

The Indio Planning Commission gave the OK to the plans, after the CEO of Haagen Company discussed his plans to redevelop the area in the May 28 meeting, bringing new tenants and store to the nearly vacant retail center.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from Mayor Miller and local businesses on the potential impacts of a redevelopment on the community.