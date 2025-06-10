La Quinta resident and Oakmont member shares on-course look ahead of 125th U.S. Open

Four years ago, June of 2021, I had the great honor and privilege to play famed Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania.

I've often said it's the hardest golf course I've ever played, a grueling physical and mental battle.

I was fortunate enough to play the course twice because of La Quinta resident and Pittsburgh native Joe Aloe, who's been a member at Oakmont for 20 years.

So, I thought, given his knowledge and expertise of the course, who better to talk to ahead of the 125th edition of the national golf championship?

QUESTION: Joe, you spend your winters down here in the desert as a member at a couple clubs in La Quinta, but your home is Pittsburgh, where you are now on site at the US Open at Oakmont Country Club. You've been a member at Oakmont for 20 years. You told me last week this is the toughest you've ever seen the golf course. Why is that?

ANSWER: Well, Blake the rough grass is impossible. It's 5 inches. They've been hand mowing it. It's standing straight up. I can only hit it about 30 or 40 yards with my most lofted sand wedge.

QUESTION: Wow. Toughest test in golf, that's what U.S. Opens are known for. This is going to mark the 10th time Oakmont has hosted the national championship, most of any course in the country. What do you think makes the marriage between this tournament and this venue so special?

ANSWER: This place was just designed to have the best players in the world come and be challenged. It's a little soft right now, but I think it's going to firm up. I think if it doesn't rain again, the winning score will be over par.

QUESTION: You've played all the top courses in the world, most of the Top 100 ranked in Golf Digest, just kind of curious where does Oakmont rank for you?

ANSWER: It's as good as it gets. And I'm emotional about the place. My friends are here and it's such a great test of golf. It's so hard. The green speeds will be 14.5, there's 168 bunkers and there's ditches everywhere. It's just, I have such great respect for the place. I think that's why I love it so much.

The 125th U.S. Open will start Thursday and finish on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.