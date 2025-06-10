Local veterans react to National Guard, Marine Corps deployment to LA protests

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- As President Trump orders over 4,000 troops to Los Angeles, the reaction among former Marines in the desert is mixed.

That number also includes 700 Marines from 29 Palms.

The protests, which have now entered their fifth day, have gone from peaceful to chaotic at times, with scenes of burning cars and some protesters looting buildings.

"You have to be on the side of public safety and law and order, and that's what it's going to take, law and order. We have to squash this riot," Former Marine and La Quinta Councilman Steve Sanchez said.

For Jonathan Rich, a Palm Desert veteran, Trump's deployment strikes a different chord.

"It's difficult for somebody like me because the military means a lot to me. To be put in the position where what you've learned and trained for is to carry a weapon, but you're not supposed to carry that weapon against civilians," Rich said.

Rich says he fears a military presence will only escalate tensions.

"Neither the mayor nor the governor authorized or asked for these people, and by putting them there, he's putting them and civilians in harm's way."

Sanchez disagrees with that.

"The rioters escalated it. The looters escalated it. The burning of buildings, police vehicles, attacking law enforcement. They're the ones that escalated it."

There's also been questions if military personnel are properly trained to handle civilian protests.

Rich denies it, but Sanchez says his experience in the Marines did include riot training.

"We're trained obviously in combat, but we're also trained in riots. Because when we go overseas, often we have to take part in riot control or the, possibility of riots happening."

One thing they can agree on is that demonstrations should continue peacefully.

"What we're seeing is people taking advantage of peaceful protesters, taking the opportunity to do violence," Sanchez said.

"Do not confront the National Guard or the Marines. Don't confront them. Go somewhere else. Do it peacefully," Rich said.

