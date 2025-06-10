Palm Springs police to host ‘Know Your Rights’ class Thursday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Police Department will host a free "know your rights" session Thursday to educate the public about First Amendment protections and laws surrounding peaceful demonstrations.

The class will begin at 5 p.m. at the department's training center, at 200 S. Civic Drive.

Officers will lead the session, which follows recent protests opposing federal immigration raids in the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles areas.

"Whether you're an activist, student, organizer, or simply interested in knowing your rights -- this class is for you,'' police said. "Stand informed. Stay peaceful. Empower your voice."

Residents can get more information by contacting Lt. Mike Torres at Michael.Torres@palmspringsca.gov.