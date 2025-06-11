911 lines down in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - 911 phone lines are down in Cathedral City, police announced Wednesday morning.

The Cathedral City Police Department received a notification at around 7 a.m. that its 911 system was down and callers may receive a busy signal, authorities said.

"We are working with our service provider to restore it, though the exact timeline is currently unknown," CCPD wrote in a news release.

If you have an emergency, you are asked to text 911 or call CCPD's business line at 760-770-0303 and a dispatcher will immediately assist you.

CCPD will update the community when the system is back up.

It's the second 911 outage this week in the Coachella Valley. On Monday, Indio's 911 system went down for several hours before being resolved due to a Frontier outage. That outage also impacted phone lines at city facilities in Palm Springs. Phone lines were back up by Tuesday morning.