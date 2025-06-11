Skip to Content
Conservation Greenhouse open at Living Desert in effort to improve climate resilience

Published 11:53 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is announcing the opening of a brand new greenhouse – something they hope will improve climate resilience and community access to nature across the Coachella Valley.

Officials with the zoo aid Southern California as regional leaders growing native California plants for outplanting in urban areas. This new greenhouse will aid in this effort by helping grow plants to make native habitat for the benefit of people and the wildlife.

The Living Desert's team, says having the greenhouse will allow them to restore degraded natural areas by outplanting more native and drastically increasing the number of seeds available to restore those areas.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from officials on the importance of the greenhouse and how impactful it will be on the Coachella Valley.

Kendall Flynn

