DSUSD offers free summer breakfast and lunch for kids 18 and under

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Sands Unified School District is sharing that its free summer meal program is available weekdays for children and teens 18 and under.

The program includes both breakfast and lunch, and is offered Monday through Friday at multiple schools throughout the district as well as at select locations of community partners. Kids wanting to take part in the program do not need to be attending summer school - anyone meeting the age requirements may visit any participating location.

In addition to age requirements, the free meals offered must be eaten on site.

For more details on locations, service dates, and times, visit dsusd.us/news/whats_new/summer_2025_meals, or visit coolschoolmeals.com.