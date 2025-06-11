Skip to Content
News

DSUSD offers free summer breakfast and lunch for kids 18 and under

USDA / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
By
New
Published 9:23 PM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Desert Sands Unified School District is sharing that its free summer meal program is available weekdays for children and teens 18 and under.

The program includes both breakfast and lunch, and is offered Monday through Friday at multiple schools throughout the district as well as at select locations of community partners. Kids wanting to take part in the program do not need to be attending summer school - anyone meeting the age requirements may visit any participating location.

In addition to age requirements, the free meals offered must be eaten on site.

For more details on locations, service dates, and times, visit dsusd.us/news/whats_new/summer_2025_meals, or visit coolschoolmeals.com.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content