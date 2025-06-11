Fire damages at least three homes in Cathedral City Wednesday afternoon
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire has damaged at least three homes in Cathedral City Wednesday afternoon.
Viewers called the newsroom at around 12:30 p.m. to report a structure fire on Sky Blue Water Trail.
Details remain limited, however, News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed three homes were involved.
Smoke is visible as far out as Rancho Mirage.
Details remain limited; we've reached out to the Cathedral City Fire Department for information. We also have a News Channel 3 crew at the scene gathering details.
