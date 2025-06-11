Skip to Content
Fire damages at least three homes in Cathedral City Wednesday afternoon

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 1:45 PM
Published 1:00 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A fire has damaged at least three homes in Cathedral City Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers called the newsroom at around 12:30 p.m. to report a structure fire on Sky Blue Water Trail.

Details remain limited, however, News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed three homes were involved.

Smoke is visible as far out as Rancho Mirage.

Details remain limited; we've reached out to the Cathedral City Fire Department for information. We also have a News Channel 3 crew at the scene gathering details.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

