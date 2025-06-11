Fire Damages Cathedral City Cannabis Dispensary, No Injuries Reported

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) Firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon at a cannabis dispensary in Cathedral City, where heavy smoke and sprinkler flooding caused extensive damage but no reported injuries.

The fire broke out at the Twisted Peach Growing dispensary, located inside Vista Point Plaza. Cathedral City Fire Chief Vinny Salazar told News Channel 3 the fire appears to have started in an air conditioning unit and was knocked down quickly by crews already in the area.

“When we got inside, there was a decent amount of smoke coming from the back grill room,” Salazar said. “We’ve done a great job of locating the scene of the fire and getting it knocked down… Praise God, we got no victims at this point and we got a primary all-clear.”

As Cathedral City crews cleared from Vista Point Plaza, they began redirecting units to a second, unrelated fire at Sky Blue, according to Salazar.