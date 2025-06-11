Living Desert introduces two bobcat kittens to ‘forever home’

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens introduced two bobcat kittens to their new habitat and what care professionals are calling their "forever home."

David and Joanne are brother and sister, and were brought to the zoo from Oregon. The siblings were found in a box on someone's home driveway. Officials with Living Desert are unsure who took them, where they were found originally or where their mother is.

Because of the circumstances they were found under, with no mother present, the kittens will spend their lives under the care of the living zoo staff. They say without human intervention, the siblings would have died in the wild.

