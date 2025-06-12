Man arrested after high speed pursuit from Cabazon to Palm Springs

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Sheriff's Office reports a high speed chase that started in Cabazon Thursday evening finally ended in Palm Springs with an arrest.

Is a statement from the Sheriff's Office, they say the pursuit began with an attempted traffic stop at Main and Fern Streets in Cabazon just before 5:00 p.m.

The driver, a 46-year-old Coachella man, did not stop for deputies and instead drove away at a high rate of speed, entering eastbound I-10 headed towards Palm Springs.

The driver exited the freeway at Highway 111 and the pursuit ended on North Indian Canyon Drive where deputies arrested the driver without incident.

The Sheriff's Office says in addition to charging the man with felony evading and reckless driving, he also had outstanding arrest warrants.