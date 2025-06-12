Several attend Palm Springs police ‘Know Your Rights’ class

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Police Department hosted a free "know your rights" session on Thursday.

Dozens attended.

Lorraine Kochis, attendee, said she's thankful for the department's initiative.

"It's better to be informed so that we know what we can do," Kochis said. "I appreciate the police department for offering this."

The session covered numerous topics including protest zones, agitators and how to assert your rights peacefully.

Lt. Michael Torres said it's ok to raise your voice, as long as it's done safely.

"If you're being vocal about whatever your stance is and you're not trying to assert yourself in a physical way, there's no issue with that," Torres said.

As of now he said no other classes are planned.

"If it catches momentum and people would like to be educated in the current laws that we currently facilitate, we'd be more than happy to demonstrate that for others."

