Agua Caliente Cultural Museum Unveils Exhibition on Section 14’s Untold History

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is opening a new exhibition, Section 14 The Untold Story, on June 14, 2025, at the Agua Caliente Cultural Museum. The exhibition sheds light on the complex and often painful history of Section 14, a square mile of reservation land at the heart of Palm Springs.

The exhibition centers around a 16-minute documentary film featuring personal stories from Tribal Elders who lived on Section 14. Their testimonies recall life in the community and the injustices faced by Tribal families. The surrounding gallery offers an array of historical documents and archival evidence that illustrate efforts by private and governmental entities to displace the Agua Caliente people, as well as the Tribe’s enduring fight to reclaim its rights and preserve its culture.

Section 14 The Untold Story not only highlights the struggles endured by the Tribe but also offers a powerful narrative of resilience, cultural identity, and sovereignty. For tribal members, it's a step in ensuring that the story of Section 14 is told from the perspective of those who lived it.

Museum Details:

Agua Caliente Cultural Museum

140 N. Indian Canyon Drive, Palm Springs

Open Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Closed Mondays)

Admission includes access to the Changing Gallery

More info: accmuseum.org/tickets