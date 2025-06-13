Local Rabbi says group of Valley residents visiting Israel are sheltered and waiting for flights out

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - About a a dozen valley residents are currently in Israel, including the new CEO of the Jewish Federation of the Desert.

They are currently seeking shelter there and trying to figure out how to get home safely.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with the Rabbi Steven Rosenberg of Palm Springs congregation Beit Haverim about the local delegation visiting Israel and how the Jewish community is reacting to the unfolding situation in the Middle East.